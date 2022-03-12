A-10 Tournament Championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

It’ll be the No. 6 Richmond Spiders taking on the No. 1 Davidson Wildcats in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament final with an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament on the line. Here’s a look at both teams, along with the relevant odds and game information.

No. 6 Richmond: 22-12 (10-8 A-10), 85 NET, 90 Ken Pom

The Spiders pulled off the comeback win over Dayton in the semifinal to set up a chance at the conference’s automatic bid. Richmond has some recent success when it comes to making the tournament, reaching the field of 68 in 2010 and 2011. Tyler Burton and Grant Golden are the players to watch on this team.

No. 1 Davidson: 27-5 (15-3 A-10), 43 NET, 35 Ken Pom

The Wildcats have been one of the top mid-major teams behind a balanced offensive attack. Davidson has four players averaging double figures, led by the star tandem of Foster Loyer and Hyunjung Lee. This team is likely an at-large if it loses, but the Wildcats will want to add another A-10 conference tournament title to the trophy case.

How to watch the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, March 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: CBS

Livestream: CBS Sports or CBS Sports App

Odds for A-10 Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Richmond: +750

Davidson: +330

