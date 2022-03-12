 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the PLAYERS Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 PLAYERS Championship tees off at sometime on Sunday once the delayed second round wraps at the TPC Sawgrass in Florida. We’ll have a full list of tee times once they’re available.

By DKNation Staff
Tommy Fleetwood of England plays an approach shot on the first hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The PLAYERS Championship continues to drag along at a delayed pace. The tournament was slow out of the gates on Thursday and the first round was suspended due to darkness. The tournament then could not get anything going on Friday due to rain and was pushed back a day. The first round wrapped on Saturday and the second round got underway, but it was suspended due to darkness before everyone could tee off.

The second round will resume at 8:15 a.m. ET with much of the field still working to start or complete their second rounds. The third round will tee off on Sunday, but the time has not been determined given how many players still have to get through the second round.

For the time being, Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge are tied atop the leaderboard at -6. Fleetwood is through three holes of his second round and Hoge will tee off his second round at 8:31 a.m. on Sunday.

NBC will be airing coverage of the tournament from 1-6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

