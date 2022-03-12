Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the PLAYERS Championship on Saturday

The PLAYERS Championship continues to drag along at a delayed pace. The tournament was slow out of the gates on Thursday and the first round was suspended due to darkness. The tournament then could not get anything going on Friday due to rain and was pushed back a day. The first round wrapped on Saturday and the second round got underway, but it was suspended due to darkness before everyone could tee off.

The second round will resume at 8:15 a.m. ET with much of the field still working to start or complete their second rounds. The third round will tee off on Sunday, but the time has not been determined given how many players still have to get through the second round.

For the time being, Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge are tied atop the leaderboard at -6. Fleetwood is through three holes of his second round and Hoge will tee off his second round at 8:31 a.m. on Sunday.

NBC will be airing coverage of the tournament from 1-6 p.m. ET on Sunday.