Breaking down the cut line for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship

The PGA Tour is teeing off a delayed second round of the 2022 PLAYERS Championship on Saturday afternoon. Rain and wind have created difficult conditions that pushed the tournament back a day. The first round was suspended due to darkness on Thursday and golfers could not get going on Friday. The first round is wrapping and the second round is starting and attempting to push through the rest of the day.

The first trios teed off on Saturday at noon and the final groups will be teeing off at 7:01 p.m. ET. It’s unlikely the second round wraps on Saturday, so the wait for the final cut might head into Sunday morning. There’s a long way to go before we find out what the weekend field looks like for the PLAYERS Championship.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the cut line for the PLAYERS Championship?

The cut line sits at -1 with golfers finally hitting the course at noon ET.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Collin Morikawa is the biggest name, sitting at even par with three holes left in his opening round. Si Woo Kim, Danny Lee, and Mattt Kuchar are all even and still finishing their first rounds. Cameron Tringale, Carlos Ortiz, and Rory McIlroy all sit at +1. Matt Jones entered the tournament 45th in the world, but is +7 after wrapping his first round. He’ll tee off at 5:44 p.m.