Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, March 12

We’ve got a relatively light slate in the NBA Saturday with seven games, but there are still some great opportunities to grab favorable player props for bettors. Here are three props we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Devin Vassell over 16.5 points (-110)

The Spurs are resting both Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson, which opens up more minutes and shots for Vassell. The second-year guard has had a few clunkers but is averaging 12.6 points per game since the All-Star break and should be able to top this line with a bigger role.

Duncan Robinson over 2.5 3-pointers (-155)

Robinson shoots from the perimeter at a high clip, and has hit the over on this line in the last three games. With Jimmy Butler out, look fro him to take on some more shots offensively against a Timberwolves team which struggles to defend. Robinson is a good bet to hit the over on triples here.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 12.5 rebounds (+100)

Antetokounmpo gets a favorable matchup on this prop against the Warriors, who are still without Draymond Green and James Wiseman. The Greek Freak is averaging 13.6 rebounds per game since the All-Star break, and has gone over this line in five of the last seven contests. At plus money, this is a strong prop for the primetime showcase game.

