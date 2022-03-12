NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, March 12

There are seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with ABC hosting the showcase game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors. There are a lot of injury questions Saturday, which opens up plenty of value options in DFS formats. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $4,200

Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin are out, meaning Vincent is likely to feature heavily in the rotation. His minutes have been inconsistent since Kyle Lowry’s return but Vincent is likely to get heavy usage here. This is a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who have struggled to defend opponents all season. Vincent is in line for a decent showing and with this price tag, it’s hard to pass on him.

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,000

Caris LeVert is out, which opens up more minutes for Okoro. The forward has not been shooting the ball well and is averaging just 8.9 points per game since the All-Star break, but the price point is too good to pass up. If he can get some shots to go down early, Okoro could gain some confidence and put in a monster performance.

Royce O’Neale, Utah Jazz, $4,400

Mike Conley is out, while Bojan Bogdanovic might still be dealing with the effects of his leg injury. O’Neale is bound to get consistent minutes, which is always something to look out for with value plays. He contributes on the boards as well, which is nice for a bit role player in a high-powered offense. The Kings are a bad defensive team, which means O’Neale could have a big game offensively if he gets additional run in a potential blowout.