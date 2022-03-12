Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Heat on Saturday

The Miami Heat will look to extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference standings when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. The Heat won four of their last five games, while the Timberwolves had a six-game winning streak snapped last night.

The Heat are listed as 6-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -240 moneyline odds, making the Timberwolves +195 underdogs. The over/under is set at 228.

Timberwolves vs. Heat, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -6

Miami played at home Friday night in a 117-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and this is their third game in the last four nights, which is always a concern in sports betting. However, the Timberwolves did the same, and they’re playing in their third different stadium in the last three contest. This is a more advantageous betting spot for the Heat especially when the Timberwolves could be without Patrick Beverley, who left last night’s game and is a major factor on the defensive end.

Over/Under: Under 228

This number is far too high especially when you consider the Heat rank No. 27 in possessions per game. Miami could have a solid scoring night if Beverley is unavailable for Minnesota, but both teams playing three games in four nights could lead to tired legs, which leads to fewer made jumpers. The under is the play Saturday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.