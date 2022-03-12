Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Bulls on Saturday

The Chicago Bulls snapped a five-game losing streak earlier this week as they return to the floor for a home matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had a two-game winning streak with a loss last night.

The Bulls are 5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -210 moneyline odds, making the Cavaliers +175 underdogs. The over/under is set at 223.5.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -5

Chicago has a significant rest advantage coming into this matchup as they haven’t taken the floor since Wednesday, while Cleveland played in Miami last night. The Cavaliers played in a new stadium in each of their last five games, and that can catch up with a team. Cleveland will play their third game without second-leading scorer Jarrett Allen, who is going to be out a while with a finger injury. Chicago’s Zach LaVine is questionable with an injury to his knee, so check for injury news prior to game time.

Over/Under: Under 223

Both teams are below average in possessions per game, and the Cavaliers rank No. 29 in that category, which means less shots will be attempted. The under is also aided by the unavailability of Allen, who had been a major part of this offense.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.