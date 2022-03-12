Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Warriors on Saturday

The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors will look to improve their status as one of the top teams in their respective conferences when they meet in San Francisco on Saturday night. Both teams will go for their third consecutive victories.

The Bucks are 1.5-point favorites with -120 moneyline odds, making the Warriors +100 underdogs. The over/under is set at 235.5.

Bucks vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +1.5

Neither team has much of a situational advantage as the Bucks haven’t played since Wednesday, while the Warriors are returned home and had a full day of rest. Let’s give the edge to the home team getting points. Golden State has the best home winning percentage in the NBA at 27-7, while the Bucks are just 18-13 in road games this season.

Over/Under: Over 235.5

This is the second-largest point total of the night, but it’s still not high enough. Both teams will look to push the pace and get plenty of shots up. Milwaukee and Golden State are better than average when it comes to shooting percentage, and both rank inside the top seven in three-point shooting percentage this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.