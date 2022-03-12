Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Nuggets on Saturday

The Toronto Raptors meet the Denver Nuggets Saturday with both teams looking to solidify their playoff positioning. The Raptors have won their last two games but are 5-5 in the last 10 while the Nuggets lost their last game but have gone 8-2 in the last 10. Toronto All-Star Fred VanVleet is questionable, while the Nuggets could be without rotation players Aaron Gordon and Will Barton. Both are questionable.

The Nuggets are 6.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 223.

Raptors vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -6.5 (-115)

With Nikola Jokic playing at a MVP level, it’s hard to bet against the Nuggets at home. Denver is playing much better of late as the playoffs near, and Jokic has been able to lift this team despite some major injuries. The Raptors are .500 in their last 10 and will get back to that level after wins over the Spurs and Suns. Take Denver against the spread here, even if VanVleet plays.

Over/Under: Under 223

The Nuggets are sixth in scoring over the last five games, but the Raptors are near the bottom of the league during that same span. It takes two to hit the over on totals, which means Toronto’s recent struggles are a problem. Denver has gone under its last two games as well, so the under is the play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.