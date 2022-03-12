Zach LaVine, Kristaps Porzingis, Anfernee Simons headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 12

We’ve got seven games in the NBA Saturday, with Bucks-Warriors being the showcase game on ABC. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 12

Anthony Edwards (knee) TBD

Edwards played Friday, but there’s a chance the Timberwolves rest him on the second night of a back-to-back set. We’ll see if Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince suit up, as both would be value plays if Edwards sits.

Jimmy Butler (illness) TBD

Caleb Martin (knee) questionable

Victor Oladipo (injury management) OUT

Butler played through the illness Friday and might be rested Saturday. Martin did not suit up Friday, so his status is still in doubt. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson will see more minutes if these two are out. Oladipo has been ruled out with injury management.

Caris LeVert (foot) TBD

LeVert is likely out, so Isaac Okoro continues to be a value add in fantasy/DFS lineups for Cleveland. Darius Garland is still the star play, as he’s been excellent since returning from the back injury.

Zach LaVine (knee) questionable

Alex Caruso (wrist) questionable

Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) probable

Ayo Dosunmu (groin) probable

LaVine’s knee has flared up at times and he’s questionable. Caruso is back on the day-to-day report, which is a good sign. He’s not expected to play but is listed as questionable. Vucevic and Dosunmu are likely to play. Look for Coby White and DeMar DeRozan to see more run if LaVine does sit out this one.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Otto Porter Jr. (illness) OUT

Gary Payton II (knee) OUT

Andre Iguodala (back) OUT

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are set to get more minutes with Porter Jr. and Iguodala out, while Jordan Poole looks to be heavily involved in the guard rotation with Payton II sitting.

Aaron Gordon (foot) questionable

Will Barton (ankle) questionable

Bones Hyland (knee) probable

If Gordon and Barton both sit, look for Jeff Green, JaMychal Green and Bryn Forbes to see more minutes in Saturday’s game.

Bojan Bogdanovic (leg) OUT

Bogdanovic remains out, which means Royce O’Neale and Jordan Clarkson are set for more minutes against a favorable opponent.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) OUT

Porzingis played Friday, which means he’ll rest Saturday. Look for Daniel Gafford, Rui Hachimura and Kyle Kuzma to feature prominently in Washington’s frontcourt rotation. All are value plays against a bad Blazers team.

Anfernee Simons (knee) out 1-2 weeks

Simons is out for some time, which means Portland truly has nobody worth playing in fantasy/DFS formats. Josh Hart represents a potential value add, but even he’s on the fringes when compared to other options for this slate.