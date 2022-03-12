Pick against the spread, over/under for Pennsylvania-Yale on Saturday

The Ivy League Tournament features four teams that are averaging more than 73.5 points per game in league play with Pennsylvania and Yale taking the floor in Saturday’s second semifinal match.

Pennsylvania Quakers vs Yale Bulldogs (-3.5, 145.5)

The Pennsylvania defense has been a work in progress all season, ranking 308th among Division I teams in points allowed on a per possession basis and enters having allowed at least 74 points each of their last five games.

The Quaker’s offense has been consistent in this span, scoring at least 70 points in nine straight games dating back to January with guard Jordan Dingle 14th among all Division I players in scoring with 20.6 points per game.

Both defense have issues guarding within the 3-point arc as Yale is is 245th in opponent 2-point shooting percentage while Pennsylvania is 274th in this category.

There should be lots of clean possessions for each team on Saturday as Pennsylvania is 329th in the country in turnovers forced on a per possession basis and Pennsylvania is committing just 11.2 turnovers per game.

Both Yale and Pennsylvania have been putting up big offensive numbers in conference play and Saturday should bring another shoot out.

The Play: Pennsylvania vs Yale Over 145.5

