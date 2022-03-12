When is Selection Sunday this year for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament?

The NCAA Division 1 Women’s Basketball Tournament field will be revealed on Selection Sunday, which will take place on Sunday, March 13th at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN and ESPN2. Elle Duncan will host the show, and will be joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, and Nikki Fargas, reporter Holly Rowe, and bracketologist Charlie Creme.

For the first time, the NCAA Women’s Tournament will feature 68 teams in a tournament that spans a little less than three weeks. Thirty-two teams will have secured automatic bids with the rest receiving at-large designations determined by the selection committee.

For the first time, the women’s tournament will get started with the First Four. The women’s tournament is adding that for the first time with this expansion to 68 teams. The women’s First Four is a two-day event that runs Wednesday, March 16th and Thursday, March 17th. This will trim the field to 64 teams for the first round matchups, which will begin on Friday, March 18th.

You can watch every game on the ESPN platform. The Final Four will take place on Saturday, April 1st from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota with the national title game being played two days later on Monday, April 3rd. The Final Four and national championship games will air on ESPN.