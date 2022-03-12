Fantasy fallout: Impact of Amari Cooper-Browns trade

A major trade has gone down in the NFL this afternoon as the Dallas Cowboys are sending wide receiver Amari Cooper pick to the Cleveland Browns. The Cowboys are also sending a sixth-round draft pick as part of the deal will reportedly receive a fifth and a sixth for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

News dropped during the NFL Combine last week that the Cowboys would seek to part ways with the veteran wideout in an effort to free up cap space. Now they have found a suitor in a Browns team that is trying to maximize their offense during the final year of Baker Mayfield’s rookie contract.

We’ll go over how this trade affects both teams from a fantasy football standpoint.

Fantasy football analysis: Amari Cooper-Cleveland Browns trade

How trade impacts Cooper, Browns

Cooper will immediately become the No. 1 receiving target in Cleveland, filling the void left behind by Odell Beckham Jr. However, his status as a potential WR1 or WR2 in your lineup depends on the play of Mayfield. His inability to fully take advantage of OBJ was something that was highlighted more and more as Beckham made a major impact for the eventual Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams last season. That, along with a run-heavy scheme centered around Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, doesn’t necessarily inspire confidence that Cooper will fare any better for the 2022 season.

However, Mayfield did play with a shoulder injury all throughout the 2021 season and after having surgery this offseason, he should be healthier come the start of the regular season. That provides some sliver of hope that both men will be valuable options for fantasy leagues.

After the trade for Cooper went down, the Browns then gave current, veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry permission to seek a trade, per Adam Schefter. Something to monitor as it could be one wide receiver in, another out for the Browns.

How trade impacts Cowboys

With Cooper now gone from ‘Big D’, CeeDee Lamb will be a hot commodity to draft in the first round. He earned Pro Bowl status this past season by catching 70 targets for 1,102 yards, and six touchdowns and he’s bound to get even more targets from Dak Prescott as the primary receiving option for the Cowboys.

This trade also makes Michael Gallup a valuable fantasy commodity that one should look into snatching up early. The organization has reportedly made it a priority to re-sign the wideout instead of letting him walk via free agency and with Lamb bound to receive a ton of attention, Gallup has the potential to go over 1,000 yards as well.

Final thoughts

This trade is going to be a referendum for Baker Mayfield in Cleveland as the organization has once again provided him a top flight receiver in his prime. On the other end, this will potentially free up CeeDee Lamb to elevate himself to one of the league’s top stars while also making Michael Gallup a fantasy football sleeper in his own right.