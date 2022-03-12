 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

LSU to fire head coach Will Wade

If you’re wondering, yes is a stunner and out of nowhere.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament-Arkansas vs LSU Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In a bit of stunning news on Saturday, LSU will part ways with head basketball coach Will Wade. This comes after the team received notice of allegations from the NCAA this week stemming from alleged NCAA violations committed by the head coach.

This comes just one day after the team was eliminated by Arkansas in the SEC Tournament and one day before it was to find out its destination for the NCAA Tournament.

This marks the end of a five-year tenure for Wade in Baton Rouge, LA, that was mixed with on-court success and off-court controversies with the NCAA.

More From DraftKings Nation