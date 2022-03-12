LSU to fire head coach Will Wade

In a bit of stunning news on Saturday, LSU will part ways with head basketball coach Will Wade. This comes after the team received notice of allegations from the NCAA this week stemming from alleged NCAA violations committed by the head coach.

This comes just one day after the team was eliminated by Arkansas in the SEC Tournament and one day before it was to find out its destination for the NCAA Tournament.

#LSU has fired Will Wade, sources confirm to @SInow. @JonRothstein first.



School owes him nothing if the NOA cites violations committed by Wade. It is expected to include that. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 12, 2022

This marks the end of a five-year tenure for Wade in Baton Rouge, LA, that was mixed with on-court success and off-court controversies with the NCAA.