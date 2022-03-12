When is Daylight Saving Time in the spring? Do clocks go forward or back?

The United States will “spring forward” as part of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 13th. While you will need to make sure you set the clocks forward when you head to sleep, it is also important to be prepared for the varying sports schedule times for Sunday. When looking at times for certain events, they are set with the time change incorporated.

NASCAR is in Phoenix, Arizona for the Ruoff Mortgage 500. While Arizona doesn’t fall forward or back during the year, the timing of the race is based on Eastern time. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on FOX.

March Madness is underway for college basketball. Conference tournaments are wrapping up and this Sunday is better known as Selection Sunday. There will be selection shows for both the Men’s and Women’s NCAA tournaments that are getting started next week. The men’s show will get started at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The women’s selection show will air on ESPN and will start at 8:00 p.m. ET.

We are also in the middle of the PGA Tour’s PLAYERS Championship. Due to weather issues, the first round finished Saturday, with the second round starting at the same time. The weather looks to clear up for Sunday and the third round is scheduled to be played as-is with a potential carry-over to wrap the second round if needed. If there is a particular golfer you want to keep track of, make sure you keep an eye on their tee times that will be listed with the spring forward in mind.