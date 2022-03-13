Full list of tee times for Final Round of the PLAYERS Championship

The PLAYERS Championship has dealt with some delays but is currently on track to finish early Monday evening. The third round, originally scheduled for Saturday, got started Sunday afternoon after Thursday darkness and Friday weather delayed the conclusion of the first round.

The tournament resumes play Monday morning at 8 a.m. ET at TPC Sawgrass with the entire remaining field on the course for the third round. The remaining 68 golfers are anywhere from on their 9th hole to on their 17th hole. The PGA Tour comms team announced the third round will air from 8-11 a.m. ET on Golf Channel. There will be a live stream at ESPN+ through PGA Tour Live.

The tournament then anticipates the final round getting underway at 1 p.m. ET and running until 6:30 p.m. It will also air on Golf Channel and via live stream at ESPN+ through PGA Tour Live.

The final round tee times will depend on when the third round wraps. Heading into Monday, Hank Lebioda and Keegan Bradley are tied atop the leaderboard at -3. Both are through the 16th hole.