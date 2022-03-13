 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the Selection Sunday show for March Madness?

The biggest day of the college basketball calendar is here, as we find out who’s in and who’s out of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

By Derek Hryn

CBS announcer Greg Gumbel prior to the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.&nbsp; Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Selection Sunday is here! The annual reveal of the 68 teams playing in the NCAA Tournament is scheduled for March 13 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. Thirty-two teams will receive automatic bids for winning their conference championship, and the remaining 36 that will await their school name to be announced based on their performance this season.

With a huge week ahead, there is little guarantee for many programs across the country. We will begin with the First Four on March 15-16, as well as the First Round slate on March 17-18. The games will be televised on TBS, truTV, CBS and TNT.

The current bubble teams consist of some brand name programs such as Memphis, Michigan, Florida, VCU, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Oregon and Rutgers.

March Madness bracket reveal

Date: Sunday, March 13th
Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Live stream link: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

