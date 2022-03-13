How to watch the 2022 Selection Sunday Show via live online stream

It’s Championship Week in college basketball, which means that we are in store for arguably the most exciting stretch of days of the sports year. Teams are clawing for automatic bids, and some are hoping for a statement showing against their respective conference that could have the tournament committee’s minds spinning ahead of Selection Sunday.

The final conference tournament action will be concluded with typically the Big Ten title game on March 13, followed by the annual Selection Show at 6 p.m. ET. Fanbases and bracket fillers will be propped up in front of their television screens with heavy anticipation for each announced matchup.

Some bubble teams to seriously monitor over the next week are Rutgers, Xavier, Memphis, Loyola Chicago, Indiana, BYU, SMU and Virginia Tech — whose “Big Dance” hopes will be swiftly decided by how they fare against their conference adversaries.

Here is where you can tune in for the 2022 Selection Sunday show.

March Madness bracket reveal

Date: Sunday, March 13th

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

CBS will stream the Selection Sunday show on the CBS Live TV site and the Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play, but to do so requires a cable log-in. If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks.