What channel will air the 2022 Selection Sunday Show? How to watch on TV

The 2022 Selection Sunday Show will air on March 13 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. The annual NCAA Tournament will feature the 68-team bracket, with 32 automatic bids to conference champions and 36 at-large teams based on regular season record and overall stats chosen by the tournament committee.

It’s been clear that top teams Gonzaga (26-3, 13-1 in WCC), Baylor (26-6), Arizona (31-3) and Duke (28-6) don’t have much to worry about heading into Selection Sunday, other than if they will be granted a 1- or 2-seed in their respective region.

As for the remaining programs in the country, the possibilities are boundless for the next week.

March Madness bracket reveal

Date: Sunday, March 13th

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play