What channel will air the 2022 Selection Sunday Show? How to watch on TV

The day where college basketball picks its draw has arrived. Here’s how to watch the bracket get created.

By Derek Hryn

CBS announcer Kenny Smith prior to the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Selection Sunday Show will air on March 13 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. The annual NCAA Tournament will feature the 68-team bracket, with 32 automatic bids to conference champions and 36 at-large teams based on regular season record and overall stats chosen by the tournament committee.

It’s been clear that top teams Gonzaga (26-3, 13-1 in WCC), Baylor (26-6), Arizona (31-3) and Duke (28-6) don’t have much to worry about heading into Selection Sunday, other than if they will be granted a 1- or 2-seed in their respective region.

As for the remaining programs in the country, the possibilities are boundless for the next week.

March Madness bracket reveal

Date: Sunday, March 13th
Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Live stream link: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

