Host sites for 2022 NCAA Tournament: Where to watch March Madness for men’s bracket

For college basketball fans, the best time of year has begun, as March Madness kicks off in 2022. As the regular season winds down across the country, we have seen a slew of conference tournaments that lead up to Selection Sunday on March 13th. That will be followed by the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament that will run between March 15th and April 4th.
The First Four consists of play-in games that will determine the last teams to be entered into the main draw of the 64-team field. The semifinals and national championshi will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 4th.
Here is a summation of the tournament and the various sites that will be included:
First Four
March 15-16, Dayton, Ohio, UD Arena
First & Second Rounds
March 17 and 19
Buffalo, New York, KeyBank Center
Indianapolis, Indiana, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
Portland, Oregon, Moda Center
March 18 and 20
Greenville, South Carolina, Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Fiserv Forum
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PPG Paints Arena
San Diego, California, Viejas Arena
Regionals
March 24 and 26- Sweet 16/Elite Eight
South: San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Center
West: San Francisco, California, Chase Center
March 25 and 27- Sweet 16/ Elite Eight
Midwest: Chicago, Illinois, United Center
East: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center
Final Four
April 2 and 4
New Orleans, Louisiana, Caesars Superdome