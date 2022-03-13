Host sites for 2022 NCAA Tournament: Where to watch March Madness for men’s bracket

For college basketball fans, the best time of year has begun, as March Madness kicks off in 2022. As the regular season winds down across the country, we have seen a slew of conference tournaments that lead up to Selection Sunday on March 13th. That will be followed by the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament that will run between March 15th and April 4th.

The First Four consists of play-in games that will determine the last teams to be entered into the main draw of the 64-team field. The semifinals and national championshi will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 4th.

Here is a summation of the tournament and the various sites that will be included:

First Four

March 15-16, Dayton, Ohio, UD Arena

First & Second Rounds

March 17 and 19

Buffalo, New York, KeyBank Center

Indianapolis, Indiana, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

Portland, Oregon, Moda Center

March 18 and 20

Greenville, South Carolina, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Fiserv Forum

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PPG Paints Arena

San Diego, California, Viejas Arena

Regionals

March 24 and 26- Sweet 16/Elite Eight

South: San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Center

West: San Francisco, California, Chase Center

March 25 and 27- Sweet 16/ Elite Eight

Midwest: Chicago, Illinois, United Center

East: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center

Final Four

April 2 and 4

New Orleans, Louisiana, Caesars Superdome