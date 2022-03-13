Where is the Final Four after 2022?

The 2022 Final Four will take place from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, April 2nd with the national championship two nights later. Looking ahead to future seasons, here’s a look at where the Final Four will be located over the next four years.

April 1 and 3, 2023: Houston, TX, NRG Stadium

The Final Four will return to Houston next season. This will be the fourth time the city hosted this event and the third time at NRG Stadium, which most recently held the 2016 Final Four.

April 6 and 8, 2024: Phoenix, AZ, State Farm Stadium

In two years, the Final Four is headed to Phoenix for the second time as the event was here in 2017.

April 5 and 7, 2025: San Antonio, TX, Alamodome

The 2025 Final Four will be in San Antonio for the fifth time, most recently in 2018.

April 4 and 6, 2026: Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium

The Final Four will be back in the Midwest in 2026 as Indianapolis hosts the event for the ninth time, and this will be the fourth time from Lucas Oil Stadium - most recently in 2021.