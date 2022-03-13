How to watch the 2022 men’s basketball NCAA Tournament

Remember when we used to live in a time where the only channel that aired NCAA Tournament games was CBS? Thankfully, that era is now more than a decade in the past as every March Madness game will be televised on either CBS, TBS, TNT or truTV once again. In addition, all 67 games can be streamed through NCAA March Madness Live.

Below is a look at the television schedule for the entirety 2022 NCAA Tournament.

First Four

The First Four is a two-day event on Tuesday, March 15th and Wednesday, March 16th. Games will get started at 6:30 p.m. ET both nights, and all four matchups will air on truTV.

First Round

The first round of the NCAA Tournament will be held Thursday, March 17th and Friday, March 18th from noon ET till after midnight, with games airing on all four networks.

Second Round

All four networks will be used once again for the second round, which will take place Saturday, March 19th and Sunday, March 20th. Games are slated to get started at noon ET both days.

Sweet 16

You will only need access to CBS and TBS starting with the Sweet 16, which takes place Thursday, March 24th and Friday, March 25th. Games will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET both nights.

Elite Eight

The first day of the Elite Eight will get started on Saturday, March 26th at 6:00 p.m. ET on TBS, while the second day can be seen on CBS starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 27th.

Final Four

TBS will handle the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament, starting with the national semifinals on Saturday, April 2nd starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.

National Championship

The 2o22 college basketball national champion will be decided on Monday, April 4th at 9:00 p.m. ET, and the final game of the season can be seen on TBS.