NCAA Tournament 2022: Where will the Final Four be played for men’s bracket

The Final Four of the NCAA Tournament will take place on Saturday, April 2nd, and the national champion will be crowned on Monday, April 4th. Both games will be held from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Final Four will feature a doubleheader that gets started at 6:00 p.m. ET, while the title game is expected to tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The two Final Four matchups and national championship game will air on TBS this year.

Final Four: April 2 and 4

Caesars Superdome is familiar with hosting the Final Four as the 2022 NCAA Tournament will be the sixth time the event has been played here. The building opened in 1975 and was renovated in 2005-06.

One of the biggest venues in the south, it’s also the home of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints who play their home games, as well as hosting college football bowl games annually including the Sugar Bowl and New Orleans Bowl.