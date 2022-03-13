When is the Final Four of 2022 March Madness tournament?

The 2022 NCAA Tournament is about to get started with the First Four as 68 teams vie for a spot in this year’s version of the Final Four. March Madness will officially get started on Tuesday, March 15th, and the national champion will be crowned a little less than three weeks later.

The Final Four is set to take place on Saturday, April 2nd with a doubleheader. The first matchup will tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET with the second game to follow that one. Two days later, the national champion will be crowned on Monday, April 4th at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Last year’s Final Four participants were the Baylor Bears, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Houston Cougars and UCLA Bruins. Baylor is the defending champion following an 86-70 win over Gonzaga, and both have made a good case to getting back to the top of the mountain in college basketball.

The Final Four and national championship games will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, with all three contests airing on TBS.