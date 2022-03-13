How to watch NASCAR’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 via live stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will head down to Avondale, Arizona for the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 at the Phoenix Raceway. The race is set for Sunday, March 13th with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on FOX.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 13th

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win with +400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr., who won the race in 2021, has the second-best odds sitting at +750. Kyle Busch (+750), Chase Elliott (+800) and Denny Hamlin (+800) round out the drivers with the top-five best odds to win the race on Sunday.