What time is the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 13th with the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at the Phoenix Raceway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 312 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. Kyle Busch won the race in 2019 in 3:04:05, Joey Logano won the race in 2020 with a time of 3:20:50 and Martin Truex Jr. is the reigning champ winning the race in 3:00:20 last year.

Kyle Larson is the favorite heading into Sunday’s race with +400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Truex Jr. has the second-best odds at +750 as he looks for wins at this event in back-to-back years. They are followed by Kyle Busch (+750), Chase Elliott (+800) and Denny Hamlin (+800) to round out the drivers with the top-five best odds to come away with the checkered flag. Larson is the only driver among the favorites who has snagged a Cup Series victory this early on in the NASCAR season, having won the Wise Power 400 on to close out February.