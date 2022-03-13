How to watch the 2022 women’s basketball NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is almost ready to tip off, and there are plenty of ways for fans to watch all of the action from the First Four to the national championship.

Every game of the tournament will air on ESPN platforms, and they can be streamed through the ESPN app and WatchESPN.

The tournament will tip off with the First Four, a two-day event that will take place on Wednesday, March 16th and Thursday, March 17th to narrow the bracket down to 64 teams. This is the first season we’ll have a First Four for women, as the field expands to 68 teams for the first time.

The first round will be Friday, March 18th and Saturday, March 19th, followed by second round action on Sunday, March 20th and Monday, March 21st.

The Sweet 16 is on Friday, March 25th and Saturday, March 26th with the Elite Eight on Sunday, March 27th and Monday, March 28th.

The Final Four will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis and will tip off on Friday, April 1st, with the national title game set for Sunday, April 3rd.