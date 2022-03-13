No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan preview for March Madness first-round matchup

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 15th with the First Four, and then moves on to the first round on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18. No. 6 seed Colorado State Rams will face No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines in the first round on Thursday. Here’s an early look at what we can expect from the Rams and Wolverines in this year’s March Madness Tournament.

Game date: Thursday, March 17th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: TBD

Odds: Michigan -3

No. 6 Colorado State

he Colorado State Rams put together another solid season and are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012-13. Their strength comes on the offensive end of the floor, where they rate inside the top 20 nationally according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency rating, but they can struggle defensively.

The Rams are led by David Roddy, who averages nearly 20 points per game and also leads Colorado State in rebounding and blocked shots. He makes the Rams a very dangerous team in this tournament and is a big reason they’re here in the fourth season with Niko Medved as the head coach.

Record: 25-5, 14-4 MWC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 19

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 82

Against The Spread: 14-15

Over Total: 10-19

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +20000

No. 11 Michigan

he Michigan Wolverines entered this season on the shortlist of title contenders, but the season quickly went south as the freshman talent and returning players didn’t quite mesh. Hunter Dickinson wasn’t as dominant as expected, and Michigan’s expectations shifted as conference play began.

Juwan Howard’s suspension after an altercation with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard may have provided a small spark for the Wolverines, but a loss to Indiana in the opening round of the Big Ten conference tournament had this team on the bubble entering Selection Sunday.

Record: 17-14, 11-9 Big Ten

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 20

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 89

Against The Spread: 13-18

Over Total: 18-13

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +12000