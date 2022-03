NCAA bracket 2022: Live results from Selection Sunday as full March Madness field revealed

The 2022 NCAA Tournament field is set. We have a field of 68 teams and the tournament tips off this Thursday with the First Four. The first round follows on Friday and Saturday and we’ll be off until the national champion is crowned on April 5th.

Here’s a look at the full 2022 March Madness odds and bracket for round one of the NCAA Tournament. We’ve got relevant stats for each team and will link to a preliminary preview for every single first round game.

East Region

1. Baylor vs. 16. Norfolk State

Baylor relevant stats

Record: 26-6, 14-4 Big 12

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 9

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 14

Against The Spread: 16-15-1

Over Total: 17-14-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +1200

Norfolk St. relevant stats

Record: 24-6, 12-2 MEAC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 190

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 159

Against The Spread: 17-9-1

Over Total: 12-15

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000

2. Kentucky vs. 15. Saint Peter’s

Kentucky relevant stats

Record: 26-7, 14-4 SEC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 4

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 27

Against The Spread: 15-18

Over Total: 16-17

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +800

Saint Peter’s relevant stats

Record: 19-11, 14-6 MAAC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 259

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 34

Against The Spread: 20-9

Over Total:11-18

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000

3. Purdue vs. 14. Yale

Purdue relevant stats

Record: 27-6, 14-3 Big Ten

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 1

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 103

Against The Spread: 13-19-1

Over Total: 18-15

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +1500

Yale relevant stats

Record: 19-11, 11-3 Ivy

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 203

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 102

Against The Spread: 15-15

Over Total: 13-17

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +50000

4. UCLA vs. 13. Akron

UCLA relevant stats

Record: 25-7, 15-5 Pac-12

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 15

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 11

Against The Spread: 17-14-1

Over Total: 16-16

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +2800

Akron relevant stats

Record: 24-9, 14-6 MAC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 113

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 166

Against The Spread: 18-14

Over Total: 14-18

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000

5. Saint Mary’s vs. 12. Wyoming/Indiana

Saint Mary’s relevant stats

Record: 25-7, 12-3 WCC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 63

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 9

Against The Spread: 18-11-2

Over Total: 15-16

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +10000

Wyoming relevant stats

Record: 25-8,13-5 MWC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 54

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 66

Against The Spread: 17-13-2

Over Total: 16-16

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +25000

Indiana relevant stats

Record: 20-13, 9-11 Big Ten

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 91

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 21

Against The Spread: 19-14

Over Total: 16-17

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +15000

6. Texas vs. 11. Virginia Tech

Texas relevant stats

Record: 21-11, 10-8 Big 12

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 33

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 13

Against The Spread: 12-19-1

Over Total: 14-18-0

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +7000

Virginia Tech relevant stats

Record: 23-12, 11-9 ACC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 18

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 54

Against The Spread: 19-16

Over Total: 16-19

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +15000

7: Murray State vs. 10. San Francisco

Murray State relevant stats

Record: 30-2, 18-0 OVC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 35

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 40

Against The Spread: 16-12-1

Over Total: 12-17-0

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +15000

San Francisco relevant stats

Record: 24-9, 10-6 WCC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 46

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 19

Against The Spread: 13-18-1

Over Total: 16-16

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +20000

8. North Carolina vs. 9. Marquette

North Carolina relevant stats

Record: 24-9, 15-5 ACC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 26

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 64

Against The Spread: 16-16-1

Over Total: 19-14

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +10000

Marquette relevant stats

Record: 19-12, 11-8 Big East

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 62

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 46

Against The Spread: 16-14-1

Over Total: 15-15-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +10000

Midwest Region

1 Kansas vs. 16. Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Kansas relevant stats

Record: 28-6, 14-4 Big 12

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 6

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 29

Against The Spread: 17-17

Over Total: 18-14-2

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +1400

Texas Southern relevant stats

Record: 18-12, 13-5 SWAC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 270

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 107

Against The Spread: 16-13-1

Over Total: 13-17

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi relevant stats

Record: 23-11, 7-7 Conference

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 287

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 181

Against The Spread: 20-10

Over Total: 17-12-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000

2. Auburn vs. 15. Jacksonville State

Auburn relevant stats

Record: 27-5, 15-3 SEC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 24

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 8

Against The Spread: 19-12-1

Over Total: 18-14-0

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +1600

3. Wisconsin vs. 14. Colgate

Wisconsin relevant stats

Record: 24-7, 15-5 Big Ten

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 50

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 38

Against The Spread: 17-14

Over Total: 18-12-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +5000

Colgate relevant stats

Record: 23-11, 16-2 Patriot

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 79

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 203

Against The Spread: 17-15-1

Over Total: 16-17

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000

4. Providence vs. 13. South Dakota State

Providence relevant stats

Record: 25-5, 14-3 Big East

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 31

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 78

Against The Spread: 17-13

Over Total: 16-14

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +8000

South Dakota State relevant stats

Record: 30-4, 18-0 Summit

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 12

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 222

Against The Spread: 18-14-1

Over Total: 16-14

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +40000

5. Iowa vs. 12. Richmond

Iowa relevant stats

Record: 25-9, 12-8 Big Ten

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 2

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 96

Against The Spread: 21-13

Over Total: 22-11-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +4000

Richmond relevant stats

Record: 23-12, 10-8 A-10

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 66

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 117

Against The Spread: 15-18-1

Over Total: 15-19

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +40000

6. LSU vs. 11. Iowa State

LSU relevant stats

Record: 22-11, 9-9 SEC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 89

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 5

Against The Spread: 19-14

Over Total: 14-19

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +8000

Iowa State relevant stats

Record: 20-12, 7-11 Big 12

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 151

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 10

Against The Spread: 17-15

Over Total: 15-17

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +25000

7. USC vs. 10. Miami

USC relevant stats

Record: 26-7, 14-6 Pac-12

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 48

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 49

Against The Spread: 15-18

Over Total: 14-17-2

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +10000

Miami relevant stats

Record: 23-10, 14-6 ACC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 17

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 156

Against The Spread: 18-15-0

Over Total: 20-13

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +15000

8. San Diego State vs. 9. Creighton

San Diego St. relevant stats

Record: 23-7, 13-4 Mountain West

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 158

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 2

Against The Spread: 17-14

Over Total: 12-19

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +20000

Creighton relevant stats

Record: 22-11, 12-7 Big East

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 124

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 18

Against The Spread: 17-14-2

Over Total: 11-21-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +20000

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State

Gonzaga’s relevant stats

Record: 26-3, 13-1 WCC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 3

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 7

Against The Spread: 15-12-2

Over Total: 12-17O

dds to win NCAA Championship: +350

Georgia State’s relevant stats

Record: 18-10, 9-5 Sun Belt

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 201

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 114

Against The Spread: 13-12-1

Over Total: 8-18

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +50000

2. Duke vs. 15. Cal State Fullerton

Duke relevant stats

Record: 28-6, 16-4 ACC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 7

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 44

Against The Spread: 17-15-2

Over Total: 19-14-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +1000

Cal State Fullerton relevant stats

Record: 21-10, 11-4 Big West

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 144

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 164

Against The Spread: 16-12-1

Over Total: 12-16-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000

3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Montana State

Texas Tech relevant stats

Record: 25-9, 12-6 Big 12

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 65

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 1

Against The Spread: 21-13

Over Total: 16-18

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +2000

Montana State relevant stats

Record: 27-7, 16-4 Big Sky

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 147

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 129

Against The Spread: 17-14-1

Over Total: 17-15

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000

4. Arkansas vs. 13. Vermont

Arkansas relevant stats

Record: 25-8, 13-5 SEC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 40

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 16

Against The Spread: 20-13-0

Over Total: 20-13-0

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +4500

Vermont relevant stats

Record: 28-5, 17-1 America East

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 45

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 74

Against The Spread: 19-13Over Total: 18-14

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +50000

5. Connecticut vs. 12. New Mexico State

UConn relevant stats

Record: 23-9, 13-6 Big East

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 21

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 35

Against The Spread: 13-18-1

Over Total: 18-14

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +7000

New Mexico State relevant stats

Record: 26-6, 14-4 WAC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 87

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 73

Against The Spread: 17-12

Over Total: 16-13

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +50000

Alabama relevant stats

Record: 19-13, 9-9 SEC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 14

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 93

Against The Spread: 11-21-0

Over Total: 21-10-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +7000

Rutgers relevant stats

Record: 18-13, 12-8 Big Ten

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 108

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 43

Against The Spread: 14-16-1

Over Total: 16-15

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +20000

Notre Dame relevant stats

Record: 22-10, 15-5 Conference

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 30

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 83

Against The Spread: 17-15

Over Total: 18-14

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +15000

7. Michigan State vs. 10. Davidson

Michigan State relevant stats

Record: 22-12, 11-9 Big Ten

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 38

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 53

Against The Spread: 18-16-0

Over Total: 18-15-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +10000

Davidson relevant stats

Record: 27-6, 15-3 A-10

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 11

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 152

Against The Spread: 20-11

Over Total: 18-13

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +25000

8. Boise State vs. 9. Memphis

Boise State relevant stats

Record: 27-7, 15-3 MWC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 76

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 17

Against The Spread: 18-15

Over Total: 16-17

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +15000

Memphis relevant stats

Record: 21-9, 13-5 AAC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 43

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 30

Against The Spread: 15-14-1

Over Total: 16-14

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +10000

South Region

1 Arizona vs. 16. Wright State/Bryant

Arizona relevant stats

Record: 31-3, 18-2 Pac-12

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 5

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 20

Against The Spread: 19-13-2

Over Total: 20-14-0

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +650

Wright State relevant stats

Record: 21-13, 15-7 Horizon

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 107

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 262

Against The Spread: 15-18

Over Total: 18-15

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000

Bryant relevant stats

Record: 22-9, 15-2 NEC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 154

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 218

Against The Spread: 16-13-1

Over Total: 16-14

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000

2. Villanova vs. 15. Delaware

Villanova relevant stats

Record: 26-7, 16-4 Big East

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 8

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 28

Against The Spread: 16-15-2

Over Total: 16-16-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +2200

Delaware relevant stats

Record: 22-12, 10-8 CAA

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 100

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 212

Against The Spread: 15-18

Over Total: 18-15

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000

3. Tennessee vs. 14. Longwood

Tennessee relevant stats

Record: 26-7, 14-4 SEC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 36

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 3

Against The Spread: 19-13-0

Over Total: 13-18-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +3500

Longwood relevant stats

Record: 26-6, 15-1 Big South

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 115

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 191

Against The Spread: 19-9

Over Total: 15-13

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +50000

4. Illinois vs. 13. Chattanooga

Illinois relevant stats

Record: 22-9, 15-5 Big Ten

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 23

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 31

Against The Spread: 13-18

Over Total: 17-14

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +4000

Chattanooga relevant stats

Record: 27-7, 14-4 SoCon

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 58

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 94

Against The Spread: 17-15

Over Total: 17-15

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +30000

5. Houston vs. 12. UAB

Houston relevant stats

Record: 28-5, 15-3 AAC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 11

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 12

Against The Spread: 21-12Over Total: 15-18

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +4000

UAB relevant stats

Record: 27-7, 14-4 Conference

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 88

Against The Spread: 18-13-1

Over Total: 21-10-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +50000

6. Colorado State vs. 11. Michigan

Colorado State relevant stats

Record: 25-5, 14-4 MWC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 19

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 82

Against The Spread: 14-15

Over Total: 10-19

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +20000

Michigan relevant stats

Record: 17-14, 11-9 Big Ten

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 20

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 89

Against The Spread: 13-18

Over Total: 18-13

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +12000

Ohio St. relevant stats

Record: 19-11, 12-8 Big Ten

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 13

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 131

Against The Spread: 15-15

Over Total: 18-12

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +8000

Loyola-Chicago relevant stats

Record: 25-7, 13-5 MVC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 42

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 22

Against The Spread: 13-17-1

Over Total: 14-17

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +15000

8. Seton Hall vs. 9. TCU

Seton Hall relevant stats

Record: 21-10, 11-8 Big East

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 75

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 26

Against The Spread: 13-16-1

Over Total: 10-20

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +20000

TCU relevant stats

Record: 20-11, 8-10 Big 12

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 80

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 24

Against The Spread: 18-11-3

Over Total: 14-17-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +15000