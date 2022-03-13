Who won the NCAA Tournament in 2021?

The two teams that made the 2021 NCAA Tournament national title game are among the betting favorites to cut down the nets this spring. The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell short against the Baylor Bears in last year’s national championship, with Baylor winning 86-70 to claim their first title as a team. But Gonzaga is the favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook with +350 odds, while Baylor has the fourth best odds at +1200.

The Arizona Wildcats have the second best odds at +650 with the Kentucky Wildcats checking in with +700 odds for the third best chance according to the oddsmakers.

Baylor is the defending champ after they destroyed Gonzaga 86-70 in the title game in a matchup that was never all that close. Neither program has taken a step back, and it would not be a surprise if one of them gets back to the national championship.

The next champion will be crowned on Monday, April 3rd from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.