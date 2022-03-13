No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech preview for March Madness first-round matchup

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 15th with the First Four, and then moves on to the first round on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18. No. 6 seed Texas Longhorns will face No. 11 seed Virginia Tech Hokies in the first round on Friday. Here’s an early look at what we can expect from the Longhorns and Hokies in this year’s March Madness Tournament.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Friday, March 18th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: TBD

Odds: Texas -1

No. 6 Texas

Texas had a pretty disappointing season given their expectations for the 2021-22 season. After bringing in the strongest transfer class and Chris Beard, everybody thought they could be one of the best teams in the country. The Longhorns are led by Utah transfer Timmy Allen who is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Beard had a ton of success in the NCAA Tournament at Texas Tech and his team has the talent to do so this year as well. The big question is whether or not they have the chemistry to make a run.

Record: 21-11, 10-8 Big 12

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 33

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 13

Against The Spread: 12-19-1

Over Total: 14-18-0

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +7000

No. 11 Virginia Tech

The Hokies went on a surprise run in Brooklyn and won the ACC Tournament this past week. Virginia Tech finished the regular season smack dab in the middle of the ACC standings. They showed resilience after a rough start to conference play with a 9-2 stretch to end the regular season. Their final game was a loss to Clemson, but they avenged that in the second round of the ACC tourney with an exciting buzzer beater win.

The forward play of the Hokies is nearly unrivaled in the NCAA. Forward Keve Aluma led the team in the regular season with 15.4 points per game. Teammate and fellow forward Justyn Mutts led the team in rebounds (7.5), assists (3.4) and steals (1.1) per game.

Record: 23-12, 11-9 ACC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 18

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 54

Against The Spread: 19-16

Over Total: 16-19

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +15000