No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi preview for March Madness first-round matchup

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 15th with the First Four, and then moves on to the first round on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18. No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks will face No. 16 seed Texas Southern Tigers or Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders in the first round on Thursday. Here’s an early look at what we can expect from the Jayhawks and Tigers/Islanders in this year’s March Madness Tournament.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Thursday, March 17th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: TBD

Odds: TBA

No. 1 Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks extended their NCAA Tournament streak to 32 in a row, which is the most in college basketball history. This year’s version of the Jayhawks are Final Four contenders once again under Bill Self with one of the best offenses in the entire country.

Ochai Agbaji is Kansas’ leading scorer, and the Jayhawks do an excellent job rebounding with David McCormack and Jalen Wilson, both of whom average more than seven boards per game. Kansas can beat teams in a lot of different ways, making them a tough out in the NCAA Tournament once again.

Record: 28-6, 14-4 Big 12

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 6

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 29

Against The Spread: 17-17

Over Total: 18-14-2

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +1400

No. 16 Texas Southern

The SWAC conference tournament champions enter March Madness but are unlikely to make much noise. The Tigers don’t really excel on either end of the floor, and don’t have a true star on the team. There’s some balance, with four players averaging close to double figures scoring, but it’s hard to see how this team does any significant damage in the bracket.

Record: 18-12, 13-5 SWAC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 270

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 107

Against The Spread: 16-13-1

Over Total: 13-17

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000

No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

The Islanders rolled through the Southland conference tournament, taking down the top two seeds in the semifinal and final to secure the automatic bid to the field of 68. Look for Isaac Mushila and Trevian Tennyson to continue being the team’s top offensive options, although Texas A&M-Corpus Christi did get some contributions from others in the conference tournament. This team does have some three-point shooting, which is typically the formula to pulling an upset in March.

Record: 23-11, 7-7 Conference

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 287

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 181

Against The Spread: 20-10

Over Total: 17-12-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000