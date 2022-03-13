Bracketology 2022: Updates, upsets, teams to watch on Sunday, March 13

Ladies and gentlemen, we made it. Selection Sunday is finally here.

Five conferences will wrap thing up with their respective tournament championship games and and shortly afterwards, we will find out the full 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament. We’ll find out the seeding and the regions as well as which bubble teams sneak into the field and which bubble teams get left out in the cold.

Strap in. The most important day on the college basketball calendar is underway.

Yesterday’s bubble watch

Virginia Tech 82, Duke 67: The Hokies captured the ACC Tournament title by dominating the Blue Devils on Saturday, capping a magical four-day run in Brooklyn. Entering the week outside of the NCAA Tournament field, Virginia Tech crashes the party with an automatic bid and potentially knocks someone else off the bubble.

Memphis 70, SMU 63: This game was a dogfight throughout and the Tigers managed to establish separation towards the end to propel them into today’s AAC Tournament title game against Houston. On the other end, the Mustangs will be pacing back-and-forth throughout the day as they await their fate by the selection committee.

Games to watch today

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN: The SEC Tournament title game could propel another unexpected team into the NCAA Tournament as the Aggies take on the Vols. The story here has been Texas A&M, who has ripped through the field as an eight-seed in Tampa and could earn surprise auto-bid should it pull off one last upset.

Iowa vs. Purdue, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS: The Big Ten Tournament championship will close out the slate with two evenly matched teams duking it out in Indianapolis. The Boilermakers could make one last case for a No. 1 seed in the big dance with a win here.

Bubble teams per ESPN’s Joe Lunardi

Last four in - Michigan, Wyoming, Virginia Tech*, Texas A&M

First four out - SMU, Xavier, Oklahoma, Wake Forest

Next two out - Dayton, BYU

*Created before Virginia Tech earned auto-bid

Conference breakdown per ESPN’s Joe Lunardi

Big Ten: 9

Big East: 6

Big 12: 6

SEC: 7

ACC: 5

Mountain West: 4

WCC: 3

Pac-12: 3

American: 2