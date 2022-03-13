No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale preview for March Madness first-round matchup

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 15th with the First Four, and then moves on to the first round on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18. No. 3 seed Purdue will face No. 14 seed Yale in the first round on Friday. Here’s an early look at what we can expect from the Boilermakers and Bulldogs in this year’s March Madness Tournament.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Friday, March 18

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Odds: Purdue -17.5

No. 3 Purdue

Purdue has been one of the more dominant teams in an loaded Big Ten this season and managed to push its way to the conference tournament title game. Along with several big victories in league play, the team also owns impressive wins over North Carolina and Villanova.

Jaden Ivey has been the catalyst for the Boilermakers on offense, averaging 17.3 points per game. Zach Edey, Trevion Williams, and Sasha Stefanovic were also very strong contributors to the cause this year.

Record: 27-6, 14-3 Big Ten

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 1

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 103

Against The Spread: 13-19-1

Over Total: 18-15

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +1500

No. 14 Yale

The Bulldogs navigated their way through the Ivy League conference tournament to land an automatic bid in March Madness. This program was able to make the round of 32 in 2016, but hasn’t done much since then. We’ll see if guard Azar Swain can power this group to an upset or two in this year’s bracket.

Record: 19-11, 11-3 Ivy

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 203

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 102

Against The Spread: 15-15

Over Total: 13-17

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +50000