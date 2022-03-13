 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who won NASCAR’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 race last year?

Before the green flag drops at the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 this Sunday, we look back at least year’s winner.

By DKNation Staff
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Red White Blue Toyota, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 13th with the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 312 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. Kyle Busch won the race in 2019 in 3:04:05, Joey Logano won the race in 2020 with a time of 3:20:50 and Martin Truex Jr. is the reigning champ, winning the race at 3:00:20 last year.

Kyle Larson is the favorite heading into Sunday’s race with +400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Truex Jr. has the second-best odds at +750 as he looks for wins at this event in back-to-back years. They are followed by Kyle Busch (+750), Chase Elliott (+800) and Denny Hamlin (+800) to round out the drivers with the top-five best odds to come away with the checkered flag.

