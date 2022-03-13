Where is the 2022 Women’s Final Four

The 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament Final Four will head to the Midwest this spring as the season will conclude at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Final Four will take place on Friday, April 1st with the national title game on Sunday, April 3rd.

The 68-team tournament will tip off with the First Four on Wednesday, March 16th with the champion being crowned about 2.5 weeks later. The Stanford Cardinal won it all last season when they knocked off the Arizona Wildcats in San Antonio as they look to defend their title.

The Target Center is currently the home of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA. It opened in 1990 and was most recently renovated in 2017.

The Women’s Final Four was held in this building one other time, and it took place in 1995 when the UConn Huskies defeated the Tennessee Volunteers in the national championship game, the first of 10 titles for the Huskies under head coach Geno Auriemma.