No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate preview for March Madness first-round matchup

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 15th with the First Four, and then moves on to the first round on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18. No. 3 seed Wisconsin will face No. 14 seed Colgate in the first round on Friday. Here’s an early look at what we can expect from the Badgers and Raiders in this year’s March Madness Tournament.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Friday, March 18

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Odds: Wisconsin -8

No. 3 Wisconsin

The Badgers finished the regular season tied for the best conference record in the Big Ten. They had a shot at clinching the conference, but a late flagrant foul knocked Johnny Davis out of the game and Wisconsin wasn’t able to win their season finale and the regular season title. They finished as the No. 12 ranked team heading into their conference tournament. They are looking for their first finals appearance since they lost to Duke in 2015.

Record: 24-7, 15-5 Big Ten

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 50

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 38

Against The Spread: 17-14

Over Total: 18-12-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +5000

No. 14 Colgate

The Raiders continued their reign over the Patriot League in 2022, locking up their third conference championship and NCAA Tournament appearance over the past four years. They entered their conference tournament on a 12-game winning streak and then proceeded to roll over Buckell, Lehigh and Navy by an average margin of 21.3 points.

Colgate’s entire starting five averages double-digits in points including Nelly Cummings, who has dropped 14.5 points per game.

Record: 23-11, 16-2 Patriot

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 79

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 203

Against The Spread: 17-15-1

Over Total: 16-17

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000