How much will the winner of the The PLAYERS Championship receive in 2022

The Players Championship is the biggest event annually on the PGA Tour, and this year it’s bigger than ever, at least according to the dollars taken home by the golfers. Of course, it’s also ending a day later than normal! Rainy weather all day Friday and into Saturday morning has pushed the final round from Sunday to Monday at the earliest.
The signature event at TPC Sawgrass, right near the Tour’s headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida has a full $20 million offer this weekend, a $5 million increase from last year. The standard 18% goes to the winner, which means someone is walking home with $3.6 million.
For context, in 1988 Curtis Strange became the first golfer to earn $1 million in a season. For the 2020-21 season, 124 golfers made seven figures all year long. But finish just fourth this weekend, and you’ll pull in just about that much for four days worth of work. Not too shabby.
Also the winner of TPC picks up plenty of other goodies, including a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, entry into all four majors for the next three seasons, and the usual winner perks such as the Sentry Tournament of Champions berth in Hawai’i next spring.
Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge are currently tied atop the leaderboard at -6, but they both head into Sunday morning having to complete their respective second rounds. Fleetwood is through three holes in the second, while Hoge has yet to tee off in the second round. The best score for two full rounds belongs to Bubba Watson, who is at -3 and enters Sunday tied for 15th place.
Here’s what the prize pool breakdown looks like based off this piece from CBS:
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,180,000
3rd: $1,380,000
4th: $980,000
5th: $820,000
6th: $725,000
7th: $675,000
8th: $625,000
9th: $585,000
10th: $545,000
11th: $505,000
12th: $465,000
13th: $425,000
14th: $385,000
15th: $365,000
16th: $345,000
17th: $325,000
18th: $305,000
19th: $285,000
20th: $265,000
21st: $245,000
22nd: $225,000
23rd: $209,000
24th: $193,000
25th: $177,000
26th: $161,000
27th: $155,000
28th: $149,000
29th: $143,000
30th: $137,000
31st: $131,000
32nd: $125,000
33rd: $119,000
34th: $114,000
35th: $109,000
36th: $104,000
37th: $99,000
38th: $95,000
39th: $91,000
40th: $87,000
41st: $83,000
42nd: $79,000
43rd: $75,000
44th: $71,000
45th: $67,000
46th: $63,000
47th: $59,000
48th: $55,800
49th: $53,000
50th: $51,400
51st: $50,200
52nd: $49,000
53rd: $48,200
54th: $47,400
55th: $47,000
56th: $46,600
57th: $46,200
58th: $45,800
59th: $45,400
60th: $45,000
61st: $44,600
62nd: $44,200
63rd: $43,800
64th: $43,400
65th: $43,000