How much will the winner of the The PLAYERS Championship receive in 2022

The Players Championship is the biggest event annually on the PGA Tour, and this year it’s bigger than ever, at least according to the dollars taken home by the golfers. Of course, it’s also ending a day later than normal! Rainy weather all day Friday and into Saturday morning has pushed the final round from Sunday to Monday at the earliest.

The signature event at TPC Sawgrass, right near the Tour’s headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida has a full $20 million offer this weekend, a $5 million increase from last year. The standard 18% goes to the winner, which means someone is walking home with $3.6 million.

For context, in 1988 Curtis Strange became the first golfer to earn $1 million in a season. For the 2020-21 season, 124 golfers made seven figures all year long. But finish just fourth this weekend, and you’ll pull in just about that much for four days worth of work. Not too shabby.

Also the winner of TPC picks up plenty of other goodies, including a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, entry into all four majors for the next three seasons, and the usual winner perks such as the Sentry Tournament of Champions berth in Hawai’i next spring.

Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge are currently tied atop the leaderboard at -6, but they both head into Sunday morning having to complete their respective second rounds. Fleetwood is through three holes in the second, while Hoge has yet to tee off in the second round. The best score for two full rounds belongs to Bubba Watson, who is at -3 and enters Sunday tied for 15th place.

Here’s what the prize pool breakdown looks like based off this piece from CBS:

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,180,000

3rd: $1,380,000

4th: $980,000

5th: $820,000

6th: $725,000

7th: $675,000

8th: $625,000

9th: $585,000

10th: $545,000

11th: $505,000

12th: $465,000

13th: $425,000

14th: $385,000

15th: $365,000

16th: $345,000

17th: $325,000

18th: $305,000

19th: $285,000

20th: $265,000

21st: $245,000

22nd: $225,000

23rd: $209,000

24th: $193,000

25th: $177,000

26th: $161,000

27th: $155,000

28th: $149,000

29th: $143,000

30th: $137,000

31st: $131,000

32nd: $125,000

33rd: $119,000

34th: $114,000

35th: $109,000

36th: $104,000

37th: $99,000

38th: $95,000

39th: $91,000

40th: $87,000

41st: $83,000

42nd: $79,000

43rd: $75,000

44th: $71,000

45th: $67,000

46th: $63,000

47th: $59,000

48th: $55,800

49th: $53,000

50th: $51,400

51st: $50,200

52nd: $49,000

53rd: $48,200

54th: $47,400

55th: $47,000

56th: $46,600

57th: $46,200

58th: $45,800

59th: $45,400

60th: $45,000

61st: $44,600

62nd: $44,200

63rd: $43,800

64th: $43,400

65th: $43,000