No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s preview for March Madness first-round matchup

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 15th with the First Four, and then moves on to the first round on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18. No. 2 seed Kentucky will face No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the first round on Thursday. Here’s an early look at what we can expect from the Wildcats and Peacocks in this year’s March Madness Tournament.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: March 17

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Odds: TBA

No. 2 Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have one of the most talented rosters in the country once again, and they will have the best player on the floor in every game. Oscar Tshiebwe continues to put up monster numbers especially in rebounding as he ranks No. 1 in the nation in that category, and so does Kentucky as a team.

The Wildcats’ strengths are on the offensive end of the floor and while their defense is solid, the offense is playing at an elite level. When they’re playing their best, Kentucky is the best team in the bracket.

Record: 26-7, 14-4 SEC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 4

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 27

Against The Spread: 15-18

Over Total: 16-17

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +800

No. 15 Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s was likely not on anybody’s radar but the Peacocks were able to grab the automatic bid in the MAAC conference tournament. This team didn’t have to play top seed Iona in the conference tournament, which helped tremendously. Daryl Banks III is the top scorer for Saint Peter’s but this team is really a defensive juggernaut. That could be the formula for pulling an upset or two in March.

Record: 19-11, 14-6 MAAC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 259

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 34

Against The Spread: 20-9

Over Total: 11-18

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000