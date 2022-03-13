No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton preview for March Madness first-round matchup

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 15th with the First Four, and then moves on to the first round on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18. No. 2 seed Duke will face No. 15 seed Cal State in the first round on Friday. Here’s an early look at what we can expect from the Blue Devils and Titans in this year’s March Madness Tournament.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Friday, March 18

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Greenville, SC

Odds: Duke -19

No. 2 Duke

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski will get one final crack at a deep run in the NCAA Tournament with a strong Duke ballclub. The Blue Devils stood head and shoulders above the rest of the ACC in a relatively down year for the conference and finished the regular season with a 26-5 record.

Freshman star Paolo Banchero has anchored the team this year, averaging 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds throughout the year. The potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has also been aided by the likes of Wendell Moore, Trevor Keels, and Mark Williams throughout the season.

Record: 28-6, 16-4 ACC

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 7

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 44

Against The Spread: 17-15-2

Over Total: 19-14-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +1000

No. 15 Cal State Fullerton

Cal State Fullerton won its last four games, including a one-point thriller over Long Beach State, to capture the Big West conference tournament title. The automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament comes with that, and it’ll be the program’s first trip since 2018. The Titans have a star in E.J. Anosike, but the team needs guards Tray Maddox Jr. and Jalen Harris to be more aggressive if it wants to spring an upset in the field of 68.

Record: 21-10, 11-4 Big West

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 144

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 164

Against The Spread: 16-12-1

Over Total: 12-16-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +100000