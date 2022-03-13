No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson preview for March Madness first-round matchup

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 15th with the First Four, and then moves on to the first round on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18. No. 7 seed Michigan State will face No. 10 seed Davidson in the first round on March 18. Here’s an early look at what we can expect from the Spartans and Wildcats in this year’s March Madness Tournament.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Friday, March 18th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Greensville, South Carolina, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Odds: Pick ‘em

No. 7 Michigan State

Michigan State is an up and down team this season. Tom Izzo is great in the tournament and games against him are always tough in the NCAA Tournament. Gabe Brown is their leading scorer as he’s averaging 11.5 points per game this season. Malik Hall is second in scoring with 9.6 points per game, but he showed flashes this season that he can be their guy as he’s had multiple games scoring 20+ points.

The Spartans are a decent all around team, but like I said before, they need to find someone who can take a game over. In the NCAA Tournament, look for Hall to be their go to guy.

Record: 22-12, 11-9 Big Ten

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 38

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 53

Against The Spread: 18-16-0

Over Total: 18-15-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +10000

No. 10 Davidson

Davidson has the chance to rip apart several brackets depending on where its slotted come tourney time. The Wildcats took the A-10 regular season title with a 25-5 record and came up just short of winning the conference tournament, getting upset by Richmond in the title game.

Guards Foster Loyer and Hyunjung Lee are both averaging around 16 points per game and have been deadly from three. Luka Brajkovic does the dirty work down low, pulling down 7.1 rebounds a game.

Record: 27-6, 15-3 A-10

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 11

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 152

Against The Spread: 20-11

Over Total: 18-13

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +25000