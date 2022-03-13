March Madness 2022: Get your blank printable bracket for the men’s basketball tournament

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is just around the corner with championship week in the books. Selection Sunday gets underway this evening, and the First Four will start Tuesday. The first games of the official bracket will be Thursday, which is usually when brackets must be submitted in contests.

There will be plenty of brackets available to print out once the bracket is live, but if you’re looking to play along at home during the Selection Show, we’ve got a printable blank bracket you can use. The Selection Show starts at 6 p.m. and you can roll through each region to add in each team as it’s announced.

The first matchups will likely be announced sometime around 6:10 or 6:15 p.m. The show gives the selection committee a little extra time given how tight the turnaround can be following the Big Ten Championship Game. The complete unveiling will likely finish by 6:45 p.m., if not earlier.

Once the field is announced, we’ll have a full bracket with teams and matchups settled. We’ll update this article with a PDF for that so you can start printing out brackets to get your contest entries together. Although the First Four is on Tuesday, most contests don’t require you to make a pick. Instead, they will allow you until Thursday morning to submit your brackets. Let’s figure out some Cinderellas and championship winners!