How many teams are in the 2022 NCAA Tournament?

The 2022 NCAA Tournament will feature 68 teams beginning with the First Four on March 15-16, with the national champion being crowned a little less than three weeks later.

March Madness has gone through a few different tournament formats to getting to where we are now. The current 68-team model began in 2011 and prior to that, there were 65 teams from 2001-2010. From 1985-2000, the tournament featured 64 programs, and the format made plenty of changes in the decade before that.

The First Four will take place Tuesday, March 15th and Wednesday, March 16th to trim the field down to 64 teams heading into the first round. The first round is Thursday, March 17th and Friday, March 18th, followed by Round 2 on Saturday, March 19th and Sunday, March 20th.

The Sweet 16 will be Thursday, March 24th and Friday, March 25th with the Elite Eight on Saturday, March 26th and Sunday, March 27th.

This year’s Final Four will be held in New Orleans and will be on Saturday, April 1st with the national champion being crowned two days later.

All of the action can be seen on CBS, TBS, TNT or truTV throughout the NCAA Tournament.