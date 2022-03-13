NIT bracket 2022: Live updates as complete men’s National Invitation Tournament bracket released

The NIT is here and it’ll feature of combination of the country’s regular season champions, NCAA Tournament snubs and other at-large teams. The bracket reveal will take place at 9:00 p.m. ET. This is an important tournament for programs, as NIT winners often parlay that success into a NCAA Tournament berth in the following season. Fans and bettors can catch all the action from the 2022 NIT on ESPN’s family of networks.

Here’s a look at what to expect from each round of the 2022 National Invitation Tournament, with the first three rounds to be played on respective campuses. Some notable snubs from the NCAA bracket likely to make the NIT field are Dayton, Wake Forest, Oklahoma and Xavier. The most notable automatic qualifiers, which are teams who won their conference title but lost in the conference tournament, are North Texas, Northern Iowa and Iona.

We’ll drop in the complete bracket below, and we’ll add the times and dates as they are announced.

Top Left Bracket

No. 1 Dayton vs. Toledo

No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Belmont

No. 3 Florida vs. Iona

No. 2 Xavier vs. Cleveland State