Full list of odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2021 college basketball season concluded with the Baylor Bears cutting down the nets in an upset of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the national championship game. And in 2022, those same Bulldogs are once again the favorites to cut down the nets in New Orleans.

At DraftKings Sportsbook the WCC regular season and tournament champions are +350 to win six more games this season. They’re followed by the Pac-12 double winners in the Arizona Wildcats, who check in at +650 despite the loss of point guard Kerr Kriisa in the tournament quarterfinals. His status remains questionable during March Madness.

Those two are followed by a trio of blue bloods that all wear blue in the Kentucky Wildcats (+800), Duke Blue Devils (+1000), and Kansas Jayhawks (+1100).

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship after the full bracket has been revealed from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Odds Team Odds Team Odds Gonzaga +350 Arizona +650 Kentucky +800 Duke +1000 Kansas +1100 Baylor +1200 Purdue +1500 Auburn +1600 Texas Tech +2000 Villanova +2200 Tennessee +2200 UCLA +2800 Iowa +3500 Illinois +4000 Houston +4000 Arkansas +4500 Wisconsin +5000 Texas +7000 UConn +7000 Alabama +7000 Ohio State +8000 LSU +8000 Providence +8000 Michigan State +10000 USC +10000 Memphis +10000 Marquette +10000 Saint Marys +10000 North Carolina +10000 Michigan +12000 Indiana +15000 Notre Dame +15000 Loyola Chicago +15000 Miami FL +15000 Virginia Tech +15000 Boise State +15000 TCU +15000 Murray State +15000 San Francisco +20000 Creighton +20000 San Diego State +20000 Colorado State +20000 Iowa State +25000 Davidson +25000 Wyoming +25000 Chattanooga +30000 Richmond +40000 South Dakota State +40000 Longwood +50000 Vermont +50000 New Mexico State +50000 UAB +50000 Georgia State +50000 Yale +50000 A&M-Corpus Christi +100000 Cal State Fullerton +100000 Norfolk State +100000 Akron +100000 Jacksonville State +100000 Texas Southern +100000 Colgate +100000 Wright State +100000 Montana State +100000 Delaware +100000 Bryant +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.