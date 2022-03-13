Full list of odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2021 college basketball season concluded with the Baylor Bears cutting down the nets in an upset of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the national championship game. And in 2022, those same Bulldogs are once again the favorites to cut down the nets in New Orleans.
At DraftKings Sportsbook the WCC regular season and tournament champions are +350 to win six more games this season. They’re followed by the Pac-12 double winners in the Arizona Wildcats, who check in at +650 despite the loss of point guard Kerr Kriisa in the tournament quarterfinals. His status remains questionable during March Madness.
Those two are followed by a trio of blue bloods that all wear blue in the Kentucky Wildcats (+800), Duke Blue Devils (+1000), and Kansas Jayhawks (+1100).
Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship after the full bracket has been revealed from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Gonzaga
|+350
|Arizona
|+650
|Kentucky
|+800
|Duke
|+1000
|Kansas
|+1100
|Baylor
|+1200
|Purdue
|+1500
|Auburn
|+1600
|Texas Tech
|+2000
|Villanova
|+2200
|Tennessee
|+2200
|UCLA
|+2800
|Iowa
|+3500
|Illinois
|+4000
|Houston
|+4000
|Arkansas
|+4500
|Wisconsin
|+5000
|Texas
|+7000
|UConn
|+7000
|Alabama
|+7000
|Ohio State
|+8000
|LSU
|+8000
|Providence
|+8000
|Michigan State
|+10000
|USC
|+10000
|Memphis
|+10000
|Marquette
|+10000
|Saint Marys
|+10000
|North Carolina
|+10000
|Michigan
|+12000
|Indiana
|+15000
|Notre Dame
|+15000
|Loyola Chicago
|+15000
|Miami FL
|+15000
|Virginia Tech
|+15000
|Boise State
|+15000
|TCU
|+15000
|Murray State
|+15000
|San Francisco
|+20000
|Creighton
|+20000
|San Diego State
|+20000
|Colorado State
|+20000
|Iowa State
|+25000
|Davidson
|+25000
|Wyoming
|+25000
|Chattanooga
|+30000
|Richmond
|+40000
|South Dakota State
|+40000
|Longwood
|+50000
|Vermont
|+50000
|New Mexico State
|+50000
|UAB
|+50000
|Georgia State
|+50000
|Yale
|+50000
|A&M-Corpus Christi
|+100000
|Cal State Fullerton
|+100000
|Norfolk State
|+100000
|Akron
|+100000
|Jacksonville State
|+100000
|Texas Southern
|+100000
|Colgate
|+100000
|Wright State
|+100000
|Montana State
|+100000
|Delaware
|+100000
|Bryant
|+100000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.