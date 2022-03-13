 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament

We’ve got the full list of odds on which team will cut down the nets in New Orleans and become the 2022 NCAA Champion from DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Erik Buchinger

The 2021 college basketball season concluded with the Baylor Bears cutting down the nets in an upset of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the national championship game. And in 2022, those same Bulldogs are once again the favorites to cut down the nets in New Orleans.

At DraftKings Sportsbook the WCC regular season and tournament champions are +350 to win six more games this season. They’re followed by the Pac-12 double winners in the Arizona Wildcats, who check in at +650 despite the loss of point guard Kerr Kriisa in the tournament quarterfinals. His status remains questionable during March Madness.

Those two are followed by a trio of blue bloods that all wear blue in the Kentucky Wildcats (+800), Duke Blue Devils (+1000), and Kansas Jayhawks (+1100).

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship after the full bracket has been revealed from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
Gonzaga +350
Arizona +650
Kentucky +800
Duke +1000
Kansas +1100
Baylor +1200
Purdue +1500
Auburn +1600
Texas Tech +2000
Villanova +2200
Tennessee +2200
UCLA +2800
Iowa +3500
Illinois +4000
Houston +4000
Arkansas +4500
Wisconsin +5000
Texas +7000
UConn +7000
Alabama +7000
Ohio State +8000
LSU +8000
Providence +8000
Michigan State +10000
USC +10000
Memphis +10000
Marquette +10000
Saint Marys +10000
North Carolina +10000
Michigan +12000
Indiana +15000
Notre Dame +15000
Loyola Chicago +15000
Miami FL +15000
Virginia Tech +15000
Boise State +15000
TCU +15000
Murray State +15000
San Francisco +20000
Creighton +20000
San Diego State +20000
Colorado State +20000
Iowa State +25000
Davidson +25000
Wyoming +25000
Chattanooga +30000
Richmond +40000
South Dakota State +40000
Longwood +50000
Vermont +50000
New Mexico State +50000
UAB +50000
Georgia State +50000
Yale +50000
A&M-Corpus Christi +100000
Cal State Fullerton +100000
Norfolk State +100000
Akron +100000
Jacksonville State +100000
Texas Southern +100000
Colgate +100000
Wright State +100000
Montana State +100000
Delaware +100000
Bryant +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation