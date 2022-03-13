NCAA First Four Game Preview: No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

The No. 11-seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights will play the No. 11-seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TruTV in the First Four. The Irish enter this matchup as one-point favorites over RU.

No. 11 Rutgers: 18-13, 12-8 Big Ten: At-Large

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 108

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 43

Against The Spread: 14-16-1

Over Total: 16-15

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +20000

Rutgers battled through a difficult Big Ten schedule this season and as a result, stands to make back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since the mid-1970’s. The Scarlet Knights went 12-8 in conference play during the regular season and earned a double-bye for the conference tournament, falling to Iowa 84-74.

Ron Harper Jr. has been the leader for the Scarlet Knights this season, averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Geo Baker and Clifford Omoruyi also provided solid contributions as starters.

No. 11 Notre Dame: 22-10, 15-5 ACC: At-Large

It looked like a lost season for the Irish after a 4-5 start to the season, even with a win over Kentucky. Notre Dame then rattled off six straight wins and subsequently played more consistently. A down ACC helped the Irish as well, as they’ll look to potentially improve their seeding in the conference tournament but should be in no real danger of missing March Madness.

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 30

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 83

Against The Spread: 17-15

Over Total: 18-14

Odds to win NCAA Championship: +15000

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Notre Dame -1

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: TBA

