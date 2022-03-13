Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, March 13

We have a solid eight-game schedule in the NBA on Sunday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

RJ Barrett over 6.5 rebounds (+110)

Barrett has been playing out of his mind for the Knicks since last month, where he was averaging 28.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. The former Duke standout has carried that momentum in March and is starting to play the like No. 3 overall pick that we all remember seeing out of Duke.

The Knicks will need Barrett in today’s game against the Brooklyn Nets as they wrap-up their seven-game road trip. The 21-year-old has done it all for New York and it has helped them on both ends of the floor. Barrett has crushed it on the glass lately, averaging seven rebounds per game in six games this month. He has gone over 6.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games, which includes his last four games.

Luke Kennard over 2.5 threes made (+100)

This is a player prop bet that you need to play asap as the Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Detroit Pistons this afternoon. This season, the Pistons have struggled with defending three-point shot, allowing teams to shoot 36.8%. However, they’ve done better as of late, with teams only shooting 23.5% in their last three games.

But the Pistons will be facing a quality three-point shooter in Luke Kennard, who has made more than 2.5 threes in eight out of his last 10 games. Also, Kennard has taken 5.8 attempts from beyond the arc over that time. Make sure to get on this prop before it switches over to minus money.

Christian Wood to have a double-double (+110)

Our last player prop bet will be a plus-money play in Sunday night’s Houston Rockets-New Orleans Pelicans game. Christian Wood, who is one of the Rockets’ top scoring options, will look to produce his third-straight game with a double-double.

Wood had 28 points and 13 boards in the Rockets’ 11-point win over the Grizzlies last week. In his last 10 games, the veteran center has recorded four double-doubles and missed out on a potential three double-doubles by one more rebounds. The 26-year-old has had some success against the Pelicans this season, averaging 21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game (three games).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.