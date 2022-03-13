NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, March 13

It may be Selection Sunday and all the focus will be on the March Madness bracket. That doesn’t stop the NBA from giving us a five-game evening slate that begins at 5 p.m. ET with a few tips ending at 8 p.m. ET. The Selection Show begins at 6 p.m. ET so we’ve got some time beforehand to prep our NBA DFS lineups.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Naji Marshall, Pelicans, $4,600

The New Orleans Pelicans are missing their three best players — CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson (nothing new there). With those first two sidelined, it’s opened up a ton of value on the Pels for this slate. Devonte’ Graham ($6,100) will be the trendy chalk pick but we’re looking for value. Marshall makes sense under $5K and coming off 35.5 fantasy points on Friday night. If Marshall gets around 25-30 minutes, it’s a smash spot against the Houston Rockets.

Duane Washington Jr., Pacers, $3,600

The Pacers are already missing PG Malcolm Brogdon and Chris Duarte was added to the injury report as questionable heading into tonight. If Duarte sits, the Pacers will need to lean on Washington in the back court with really only Tyrese Haliburton as the other guard on the roster. Washington is only averaging around 20 minutes per game in March but that hasn’t affected his production. He’s scored in double figures in four straight games and is shooting 12-of-20 from distance during that stretch. We also may be able to get Washington at lower ownership if the Duarte news doesn’t come out until closer to tip-off. It’s also worth noting the injuries to Lance Stephenson and Goga Bitadze.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks, $3,200

There’s a chance the Atlanta Hawks don’t have John Collins for their Sunday matchup against the Indiana Pacers. If that’s the case, Okongwu should get more minutes and could also end up in the starting lineup. Behind Clint Capela and Collins, the Hawks lack depth at forward. Danilo Gallinari is the only other “big” behind those two, so Okongwu fits more of the mold of a big as a center. Okongwu doesn’t get a ton of minutes, but is efficient when he does get run. At this price, if Collins is out, Okongwu should have an easy time returning value.