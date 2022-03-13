Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Nets on Sunday

In the first game of a doubleheader on ABC today, RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks will wrap-up their seven-game road trip against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

The last time these two teams played each other on Feb. 16, the Nets came back from a 28-point deficit to defeat the Knicks 111-106 at Madison Square Garden. Cam Thomas led the Nets with 21 points off the bench, while Julius Randle had 31 points and 10 rebounds. The Nets are six-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225.5.

Knicks vs. Nets, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +6

The Knicks had their three-game winning streak snapped Friday night in a four-point defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies. New York should’ve won their fourth-straight game as they had a double-digit lead in the third quarter. But the Grizzlies outscored the Knicks 31-18 in the final frame.

New York is 3-3 during their seven-game road trip and look to end it on the winning note on Sunday afternoon against their inner city rival. The Knicks is 5-15 in their last 20 games but 5-0 against the spread in their last five games. They are also 12-12 ATS as road underdogs this season.

As for the Nets, they are riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 Thursday night. Philadelphia had no answers for the trio of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Seth Curry, which scored a combined 71 points. But with Brooklyn coming back home, they will not have Irving. The Nets have lost four-straight games at home and are 2-14 ATS in their last 16 home games. Brooklyn is also 4-19-1 ATS this season when they are home favorites.

Over/Under: Over 225.5

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 222 and 217. The total has gone over in eight of the Knicks’ last 10 games, while the total has gone over in 11 of the Nets’ last 15 games. Brooklyn is averaging 113.9 points per game in their last 10 games and the Knicks are scoring 112.8 points per game over that time.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.