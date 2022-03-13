 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Celtics on Sunday

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

By Jovan C. Alford
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In the second game of a doubleheader on ABC today, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will continue their five-game road trip against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. The last time these two teams played each other, the Mavs defeated the Celtics 107-104 on Nov. 6 in Dallas. Doncic led both teams with 33 points (12-21 FG, 5-10 3pt), nine rebounds, and five assists. The Celtics are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 212.5.

Mavericks vs. Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +7.5

The Mavericks have won four out of their last five games, which includes a 13-point win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Dallas has now won three-straight road games by an average of eight points per game. The Mavs have played well since the All-Star break with a record of 6-2 in their last eight games.

Dallas will hope to have Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith for today’s game as they are both listed as questionable. The Mavs are 6-0 against the spread in their last six road games and 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games. Dallas is also 10-7 ATS when listed as road underdogs this season.

The Celtics are riding a five-game winning streak after defeating the Detroit Pistons 114-103 Friday. Tatum led Boston with 31 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. He was also one of five players in double figures for the C’s. Boston is 9-1 in their last 10 home games, but 13-18-1 ATS when listed as home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Over 212.5

Both of these teams are fundamentally sound on defense and some of the best in the NBA. The Celtics have the third-best scoring defense in the league, allowing 104 points per game. Meanwhile, the Mavs has the second-best scoring defense at 103.7 points per game. I think the total still goes over, despite two good defensive squads on the floor.

