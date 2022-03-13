Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Celtics on Sunday

In the second game of a doubleheader on ABC today, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will continue their five-game road trip against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. The last time these two teams played each other, the Mavs defeated the Celtics 107-104 on Nov. 6 in Dallas. Doncic led both teams with 33 points (12-21 FG, 5-10 3pt), nine rebounds, and five assists. The Celtics are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 212.5.

Mavericks vs. Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +7.5

The Mavericks have won four out of their last five games, which includes a 13-point win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Dallas has now won three-straight road games by an average of eight points per game. The Mavs have played well since the All-Star break with a record of 6-2 in their last eight games.

Dallas will hope to have Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith for today’s game as they are both listed as questionable. The Mavs are 6-0 against the spread in their last six road games and 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games. Dallas is also 10-7 ATS when listed as road underdogs this season.

The Celtics are riding a five-game winning streak after defeating the Detroit Pistons 114-103 Friday. Tatum led Boston with 31 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. He was also one of five players in double figures for the C’s. Boston is 9-1 in their last 10 home games, but 13-18-1 ATS when listed as home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Over 212.5

Both of these teams are fundamentally sound on defense and some of the best in the NBA. The Celtics have the third-best scoring defense in the league, allowing 104 points per game. Meanwhile, the Mavs has the second-best scoring defense at 103.7 points per game. I think the total still goes over, despite two good defensive squads on the floor.

